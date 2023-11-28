News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Standing proudly on Adams Park Way within the Larwood Park development in Kirkby is this four-bedroom, three-storey family home, which has just hit the market for £365,000 with estate agents JMS Sales and Lettings. Take a look inside via our photo gallery below.Standing proudly on Adams Park Way within the Larwood Park development in Kirkby is this four-bedroom, three-storey family home, which has just hit the market for £365,000 with estate agents JMS Sales and Lettings. Take a look inside via our photo gallery below.
Standing proudly on Adams Park Way within the Larwood Park development in Kirkby is this four-bedroom, three-storey family home, which has just hit the market for £365,000 with estate agents JMS Sales and Lettings. Take a look inside via our photo gallery below.

Proud Kirkby home that really does tick all the right boxes for growing families

In property parlance, the phrase ‘ticks all the right boxes’ is wildly over-used. But for this immaculate three-storey home in Kirkby, it is a truly accurate description.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:29 GMT

Spacious and lovingly maintained by the current owners, the four-bedroom property would be ideal for any growing families – and it would fit within many budgets too at £365,000 with Hucknall-based estate agents, JMS Sales & Lettings.

Situated on Adams Park Way, it stands proudly, and privately, in what JMS believes is “arguably the best position on the whole of the Larwood Park development” at the bottom of a wide, inviting driveway. It is blessed with open, playing-field views and is close to local schools and amenities, with excellent transport links.

The house, which spans 1,711 square feet of living accommodation, was new to the market only last week and such is its appeal that JMS is sure it “will not hang around for long”.

The highlight of the interior is a magnificent master bedroom on the second floor. It is an exceptional size and comes complete with a dressing area and modern en suite.

On the ground floor, an inviting entrance hall leads to an open-plan dining kitchen and a cosy lounge, while the other three double bedrooms, including one with an en suite, can be found on the first floor, along with a family bathroom.

Outside, there is off-street parking space on the driveway for three vehicles, as well as a detached double garage, equipped with power and lighting.The front also boasts an artificial lawn while the side of the house hosts a shed and bin storage area.

At the back is a west-facing, good-sized, landscaped garden with patio areas, raised decking with a summer house and a well-proportioned lawn, softened by central flowerbeds and a pleasant selection of established shrubs.

Check out our photo gallery below to find out exactly what we’re talking about, and feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

Leading the way into the spacious £365,000 Kirkby house is this inviting entrance hall. It has three LED ceiling spotlights, vinyl flooring and a built-in storage cupboard.

1. Inviting entrance hall

Leading the way into the spacious £365,000 Kirkby house is this inviting entrance hall. It has three LED ceiling spotlights, vinyl flooring and a built-in storage cupboard. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The ground floor boasts two generously-sized reception rooms, including this large but cosy lounge. With windows at either end, it is filled with natural light.

2. Large but cosy lounge

The ground floor boasts two generously-sized reception rooms, including this large but cosy lounge. With windows at either end, it is filled with natural light. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The attractive lounge also has French doors that lead out to the back garden.

3. Doors to the garden

The attractive lounge also has French doors that lead out to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
One last look at the lounge. It's not hard to imagine warm, relaxing nights in, watching the big-screen TV, this winter.

4. Relaxing nights in

One last look at the lounge. It's not hard to imagine warm, relaxing nights in, watching the big-screen TV, this winter. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:HucknallZoopla