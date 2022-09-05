Mansfield free one-day arts festival returns with The Full Shebang
The free one day art festival for all ages returns – with live street performances and entertainment.
The Full Shebang, on Saturday, September 3, was staged by First Art for the third successive year.
Events throughout the day included art workshops, interactive performances, a poetry takeaway vendor and a time machine disco.
Rachel Gosselin, from Mansfield, attended the festival for the second time, with her four-year-old daughter, Alexis.
The 34-year-old said: “It was great to see all of the acts.
“My four-year-old loved them all, especially the walking octopus and the moving dustbin that scared people and sprayed water.
“It was a fantastic event for all ages.
“I am looking forward to the next one."
A spokesman for First Art which brings ‘inspirational cultural experiences, as well as helping local people to produce and shape their own cultural experiences and events’ said: “A massive thank you to everyone that came along.
“It’s always so fantastic to see Mansfield buzzing with people enjoying all the different performances, street theatre and activities.”