The Full Shebang, on Saturday, September 3, was staged by First Art for the third successive year.

Events throughout the day included art workshops, interactive performances, a poetry takeaway vendor and a time machine disco.

Rachel Gosselin, from Mansfield, attended the festival for the second time, with her four-year-old daughter, Alexis.

The 34-year-old said: “It was great to see all of the acts.

“My four-year-old loved them all, especially the walking octopus and the moving dustbin that scared people and sprayed water.

“It was a fantastic event for all ages.

“I am looking forward to the next one."

A spokesman for First Art which brings ‘inspirational cultural experiences, as well as helping local people to produce and shape their own cultural experiences and events’ said: “A massive thank you to everyone that came along.

“It’s always so fantastic to see Mansfield buzzing with people enjoying all the different performances, street theatre and activities.”

