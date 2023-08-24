Mansfield fostering agency celebrates fourth ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating

The independent fostering agency achieved ‘outstanding’ in all areas with no recommendations or requirements.

This means the agency has now been outstanding for 10 years.

Out of 331 independent fostering agencies in the UK, Fostering People are one of only four other agencies to achieve this status.

Oliver Kirkland, registered manager at Fostering People, Mansfield.

Fostering People was assessed in June 2022, and supports children and young people across Mansfield who are in need of a loving home.

The agency supports 469 children, with 344 fostering families providing care at the time of inspection.

Ofsted praised Fostering People for providing children with ‘high quality individualised care and support.’

Inspectors specifically commended foster parents for changing children’s lives.

Oliver Kirkland, registered manager at Fostering People, said: “This result is a credit to our amazing young people and foster parents.

“It means even more that this is now our fourth in a row.

“As we get inspected approximately every four years, this means that we have been officially outstanding for more than a decade.

“Our long-standing team is unwaveringly dedicated to providing positive outcomes for the children we support.

“We can’t wait to see what else we can achieve together.”

Ofsted said: “The ongoing support provided for foster parents ensures that each placement match is given the best possible chance to succeed.

“Careful matching and consistent support mean that placements are successful overall.

“There are relatively low numbers of unplanned endings, given the size of the service.

“In many instances foster parents have said that they have been able to continue to care for children.

“Even in the most difficult of circumstances due to the amazing support they receive from the agency.”

Emily and Hayley are foster carers with Fostering People who moved to the organisation from other agencies.

The foster carers said they felt “well supported” by the agency.

Ofsted’s report also found that ‘all staff are confident and motivated to do their best for children.’

Leaders and managers were praised for their “motivation, confidence and ambitions” and “exceptional knowledge” of the children.

There are currently more than 80,000 children in care in the UK and more foster parents are urgently needed to help look after these children.