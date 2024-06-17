Mansfield fitness enthusiasts 'running' fundraising relay for cancer charity
Joe Swain, a resident of Mansfield, has organised a relay scheduled for Saturday, June 22, where a group of runners will be covering a distance of 120 miles as part of a relay run.
Joe said: “We will each take turns to run four mile intervals around Mansfield and the surrounding areas until 120 miles has been reached, meaning we will all be running 30 miles each over an estimated 16 hour period.”
The event will raise funds for Macmillan, one of the country’s leading cancer support charities.
The team is almost halfway to their £1,000 target, having already raised nearly £500.
Joe said the team has been training hard for the event, with regular meetups and runs across the district.
Katie Gifford, a member of the relay team, said: “I'm really proud to be raising money for such a worthy cause.
“We're pushing our bodies with this challenge, but that's nothing compared to someone fighting cancer.”
Readers can support the fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/page/joe-swain-1713037467824
Dominik Piotrowski, another runner, said: “The magic you are looking for is in the work you're avoiding.
“I wanted to challenge myself with this run and being able to raise money for a brilliant charity simultaneously made it the perfect opportunity to do so.”
Shannon Lockey, another member of the team, added: “I love challenging myself in fitness, and doing something like this with likeminded people for a good cause makes it even more worth it.”
