Plans approved for former Mansfield charity shop to be turned into a 24-seater restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been approved for a vacant unit on 28A Leeming Street, in Mansfield town centre, to become a new restaurant and takeaway.

The plans, approved by Mansfield Council on February 2, show changes for the former Age UK Charity Shop, one of the area’s Grade II-listed imperial buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A heritage statement accompanying the application said: “It is proposed to change the use of the ground-floor retail shop to a restaurant and takeaway.

The restaurant is planned in the former Age UK charity shop on Leeming Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Google Maps)

“The floor will be tiled, walls will be clad and the ceiling tiles will be changed keeping the existing grid support system.

“Cooking ranges and servery counters are to be fitted and preparation areas and fitting installed.

“Tables and chairs are to be used rather than installing fixed seating positions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement continues: “It is considered that the proposed change of use will have no impact on the listed building.

Mansfield Civic Centre, where the decision was reached.

“Currently vacant and the last use by a registered charity, it is anticipated a quality restaurant located in this area would have a beneficial impact on the appearance of street scene and improve footfall and supplementary benefit for the surrounding businesses.”

In this pedestrianised shopping location there is no designated parking.

However, the statement outlines how there is public car parks on Toothill Road and Toothill Lane just a few minutes walk from the proposed restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant’s agent has confirmed that the premises will be open Monday to Thursday 12pm to 10pm and Friday to Sunday 12pm to 11pm.

There is a pending application, and associated listed building consent, for the change of use of these upper floors to residential HMO.

The application states that this due to waiting on further details on appropriate noise mitigation measures that would respect the historic fabric of this listed building as it is in close proximity to Mansfield nightlife such as surrounding clubs and pubs.

A supporting site appraisal sheet said the proposed business would “preserve and enhance the historic character and interest” of the Grade II listed building.

The site appraisal sheet states that plans would also align with the aims of the Mansfield Town Centre Masterplan.