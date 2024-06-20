Mansfield fisherman's 'shock' as more than a thousand pounds worth of gear stolen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fisherman from Mansfield was shocked to discover that more than a thousand pounds worth of gear was stolen while helping an ill friend – as his partner launches a fundraising page to help get him “back on the river”.

Amy Brunton has launched a GoFundMe for her partner, Dave, after she said he returned from fishing without £1,600 worth of fishing gear.

Dave had taken his friend on a fishing adventure on the River Trent but had to come home earlier than planned because his friend fell ill.

He said he placed is rod holdall against a bush at the end of the driveway to unload his friend's gear, but he didn't realise until he got home that he was missing part of his gear.

Dave is a keen fisherman.

He said someone had walked off with £1,600 worth of fishing gear.

Amy said that the couple had saved and scraped together for the gear over the last 12 months.

On the fundraising page, Amy said: “We both shared a tear, because it’s not just a hobby or a passion, it’s also something that helps his mental wellbeing.

“Seeing him so unsettled and angry with himself, because he was distracted due to thinking about another person feeling poorly.

“Well, that’s Dave always going the extra mile for people and now seeing him feeling hopeless because his gear has been taken, doesn’t sit right with me.”

Readers can access the fundraising page and donate at www.gofundme.com/f/get-him-back-on-the-river

Dave is scheduled to participate in the Barbel Master Competition at the A1 pits in October and has trips booked to other stretches of the river throughout the country.

For Dave, fishing is a hobby and has “worked wonders for his mental health”, as he looks after Amy, who has a series of chronic health issues.

Amy added: “Dave has come so far over the last three years and I have pushed him to reach for the stars when it comes to fishing, because not only does it get him out and about having adventures, but it get me out the house.”

Amy mentioned that as Dave is currently not working, it will take longer to save up to replace the stolen items.