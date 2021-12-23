Over the past nine years, shareholder and CEO James Twigg, has successfully expanded the technical capability of the business and significantly grown revenue and profitability driven by a strategy of delivering innovative and high-quality solutions to a highly sophisticated customer base.

Backed by Key Capital Partners, one of the most experienced private equity teams in the UK, TIS’s growth strategy will be underpinned by investment in marketing and sales resource and bolt on acquisitions which enhance its’ product range, increase geographical presence and secure the supply chain.

ThinCats were introduced to TIS by Matt Tice, Investment Director at Key Capital partners.

Total Integrated Solutions Limited (TIS)

James Twigg, CEO, TIS, said: “I am delighted to be working with ThinCats on the next stage of our growth.

"The funding will bring many opportunities for my incredibly talented team to grow the business as we strive together to really make a difference to our customers strategies, assets and people.”

Ben Kimball, director regional business development at ThinCats, said: “The combined tracked record of Key Capital as investors, and the TIS management team provide a fantastic funding opportunity for Thincats.

"The TIS growth story is compelling, and I am delighted we are able to back James and team on their next step in the journey.”