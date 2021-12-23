Copper Bay, which is owned by Mansfield-based Chris Morledge and has offices at Ransom Wood, has completely reworked the website of Mansfield and Ashfield 2020, adding new member-oriented functions such as a calendar and event booking, and a business directory for all companies in the area.

Ella McManus, operations manager at 2020, said: “The work of Copper Bay has been transformative. We have had great foundations built up over the years, but they’ve taken the new brief and exceeded our expectations.

“Not only has the website been improved, but are seeing a lot more engagement on social media and more interest in the newsletters.

Chris Morledge

“As the area’s foremost business development and networking group, with big plans for 2022, this is just what we needed.”

Chris Morledge said: “It was brilliant to hear that we had won the work, after presenting our ideas to 2020.

“It was great to work on the website, as it really is the hub for local businesses, whether they are members or not.

“These days, websites for member organisations need to be efficient and easy to navigate around. They need to be useful and help members to save time.”

The website address is www.mansfieldandashfield2020.com and people thinking of joining 2020 should email Ella McManus at [email protected]