Mansfield firefighters to join others in Notts to take on fitness fundraiser to raise money for charity

The team of fourteen apprentices wilt be split into two teams, with seven of them walking the eighteen miles from Mansfield Fire Station to London Road fire station in the middle of Nottingham, while the other half will be completing a seven hour strength and cardio workout – all of them in full firefighter kit.

The team, who range from 21-36 years, aim to raise as much money as possible for the Fire Fighters Charity, who support the mental, physical and social needs of retired and existing firefighters.

Frazer Merry, who is 30 and from Mansfield, is one of the firefighters taking part in the fundraiser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firefighters will be split into two teams for the challenge.

He explains: “We will leave Mansfield Fire Station at 9am on Friday November 26, walking up Rosemary Street and then down the A60 and working our way through Newstead past Newstead Abbey, then onto Hucknall and Bulwell, before reaching our final destination in the middle of Nottingham.

"The other half will be completing a workout based on normal firefighter training, which will last the length of time it will take us to complete the walk, which we expect to be around seven hours.

"It’ll be made harder by us all being in full kit and we're hoping to raise as much money as we can for the charity.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting the JustGiving page here.

Half of the team will walk from Mansfield to Nottingham, and the other half will complete an endurance challenge for around seven hours, in full kit.

Editor’s message:

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.