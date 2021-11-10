The Sutton testing site closed on Monday November 8, meaning the town’s residents requiring a PCR test will now have to travel to Kirkby or Mansfield.

PCR tests are required for anyone who has been in close contact with a confirmed case, for those who have a positive result on a lateral flow test, or for anyone who is presenting with symptoms of coronavirus.

Chrissy Woolley from Sutton took her daughter for a test to find the site being dismantled, and raised concern for those residents like her who do not drive.

The site was dismantled on Monday

She said: "I walked down today to get my daughter tested and was told by a worker that they were packing the site up and moving to Nottingham – what a waste of time, why didn’t they warn us it was closing?

“I can’t believe this has happened to be honest, some of us don’t drive and if we do have it now, we’ll be spreading it by going on the bus – that’s a great away of stopping the spread isn’t it?"

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire County Council said: "Nottinghamshire County Council has been looking at a number of alternative options for relocating the test site.

"In the interim we have put a Mobile Testing Unit (MTU) permanently at Kirkby, on Ellis Street, and we also have an MTU at Grove Street in Mansfield.”

The site had been in place since February.

