Mansfield father and son give back to John Eastwood Hospice with free garden care

A father and son from Mansfield are using their skills to revitalise the gardens of John Eastwood Hospice, giving back to the community in a heartfelt way.

Dave Flear and his son Sam, who operate the family lawn care business LawnTec, have started to provide professional lawn treatments at John Eastwood Hospice.

Their contribution is not financial; instead, they are donating their time, skills, and dedication to maintaining the hospice’s gardens.

This creates a peaceful and welcoming environment for patients, families, and staff.

Dave and Sam, with Tracey Joyce, the manager of John Eastwood Hospice.

LawnTec is a family-run business, with Dave and Sam working side by side every day to provide expert lawn care services throughout North Nottinghamshire.

They are also supported by Steve, a key team member who contributes significantly to the company’s success.

The idea to support John Eastwood Hospice originated with Dave, who wanted to give back to an organisation that offers specialist palliative care for people with life-limiting illnesses.

Instead of making a monetary donation, Dave and Sam believed that their skills and services would have a more lasting impact.

Dave explained: “A well-kept lawn might seem like a small thing, but it makes a real difference.

“Green spaces can bring comfort, and if we can help make the hospice a little more peaceful, then it is worth every effort.”

For Dave, this initiative holds deep personal significance.

Both his mother and cousin received end-of-life care at John Eastwood Hospice, with his cousin being cared for in 2010 and his mother in 2012.

Having witnessed the compassion and dedication of the hospice staff firsthand, Dave felt a strong desire to give back in a meaningful way.

John Eastwood Hospice provides specialist palliative care, offering support and comfort to both patients and their loved ones.

Their services include inpatient care, day therapy, bereavement support, and symptom management.

Their gardens and outdoor spaces play a crucial role in the environment they create, offering moments of tranquillity and reflection for those receiving care and their families.

Maintaining these spaces requires constant attention, which makes LawnTec’s support so meaningful.

“With ongoing lawn care treatments, LawnTec is ensuring that the hospice’s gardens remain lush, healthy, and inviting throughout the year, said Sam.

He added: “From weed control and aeration to seasonal fertilisation, every aspect of the hospice’s lawn will be expertly maintained at no cost to them.

“The work they do at John Eastwood Hospice is incredible, and this is just a small way for us to say thank you.”