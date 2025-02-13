John Eastwood Hospice launches The JEH 1991 Club

Members of the Mansfield and Ashfield communities are being invited to join a new fundraising initiative launched by John Eastwood Hospice.

The hospice, based on Mansfield Road, first began offering day hospice services in 1991 and now also provides a 12-bed specialist inpatient unit, a Living Well Centre providing day service care in the community.

The hospice trust is a registered charity and each year has to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds as part of its commitment to working in partnership with the NHS and to meet the continual challenges of rising costs.

Now, the hospice has launched The JEH 1991 Club, a special group of supporters who are committed to making a regular subscription to John Eastwood Hospice.

Lisa Todd, Fundraising Innovation Manager for John Eastwood Hospice Trust, is pictured at the entrance to the hospice.

The official launch of the 1991 Club will take place on February 27, at 5.30pm at the hospice, with refreshments supplied by Kelly Carruthers at Mansfield Woodhouse-based Gable Graze.Lisa Todd, Fundraising Innovation Manager for John Eastwood Hospice Trust, said: “This initiative is an ideal way for people to become a member of this vital community, helping us continue providing compassionate care and support to those facing life-limiting illnesses.

“1991 represents compassion, care, and a commitment to improving lives. If 1991 people each donate just £1 a week, we’ll raise £103,532 every year. With Gift Aid, this total will increase even more and help us to continue providing vital care to those who need it most.”

People can become members of the club, named after the year the hospice was launched, by giving just £1 a week, £4.33 a month or £52 a year.

Members of the 1991 Club will receive acknowledgements of their subscriptions, a special 1991 Club membership pin, invitations to exclusive events, and access to early bird tickets to other events hosted by the hospice.

Gemma Gilbert, owner of G Gilbert Funeral Service and a board member at the hospice, added: “Members of the club will have the satisfaction of knowing that they are making a real difference to the lives of others in their community.”

Some people, like long-time hospice supporter Mike Collins, and Paul and Nicola Chadbourne, have already said that they will join the 1991 Club as soon as it is launched. Paul and Nicola are the people behind GMC Media, specialists in creating marketing solutions for digital and social media platforms as well as traditional media channels such as TV and radio.

Paul said: “We are proud to support the work of the hospice and are looking forward to becoming founding members of the 1991 Club. The hospice, and the people there, make such a difference not only to individuals but also the wider community.”

Paul is also well-known across the region for his work at the Mansfield 103.2 radio station, the home of great music, which is a big supporter of the hospice.

The first 100 members of the 1991 Club will be recognised as Founding Members and will receive an exclusive pin badge. Members will be able to manage their subscriptions via a password-protected website.For more information about joining the 1991 Club, email Lisa using [email protected].