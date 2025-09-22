Mansfield family's 'incredible' and 'unforgettable' sky dive in memory of 16-year-old son and brother

A family completed an “incredible and unforgettable” sky dive in memory of their 16-year-old son and brother who died in May, raising over £2,000 for a mental health community project in his name.

On May 24, 2025, a family and community were left devastated by the death of Owen Brooks, aged 16. Owen was a son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend. In the wake of his death, a project emerged in Owen’s name: The OB Project. This dedicated mental health initiative for boys offers a safe, supportive space where they are encouraged to open up, share their feelings, and speak without fear of judgment.

Owen’s family said they feel incredibly proud to support The OB Project through The Social Action Hub in Rainworth. They shared how the mission of The OB Project is simple but vital: to break the stigma surrounding mental health. To raise awareness and funds for the project in Owen's memory, Owen’s dad, Keith, completed a skydive with Owen's sisters, Amy and Sophie.

Amy shared: “The skydive finally took place, and wow, what an incredible and unforgettable experience. There were some tense moments, but we waited it out and it finally happened.

“A huge thank you to Owen, who we felt was with us in spirit. He came to see us off and reminded us to face our fears. We are truly overwhelmed by the love and support that The OB Project has received. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to the Social Action Hub and to everyone who has donated.”

The GoFundMe page is close to its £2,800 goal, and readers can view and donate here: https://gofund.me/7a0b61271.

Recent figures from Nottinghamshire Police highlight the need for support like The OB Project. From August 2024 to August 2025, 125 individuals in Nottinghamshire died by suicide, with 99 of them being male.

Amy, on behalf of Owen’s family, added: “Suicide is a heartbreaking tragedy, and the loss it brings is indescribable. Owen’s death was unexpected. He was a son, brother, nephew, grandson, uncle, and a friend to many. How can a light that shines so brightly begin to fade?

“This is a question we will carry with us forever. Creating a legacy in Owen’s name to help prevent this kind of pain from affecting another family is a profound honour. It’s okay to speak up. It’s okay to not be okay. Together, we are making a difference.”