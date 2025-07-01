Rainworth driver narrowly missed pedestrian whilst high on ketamine
Billy Shaw drifted onto the wrong side of Warsop Lane before swerving sharply, mounting the pavement and hitting a post.
When a pedestrian told him he'd narrowly missed him, Shaw "didn't seem bothered," Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said.
The police were called and a blood test revealed he had 86.4 microgrammes of ketamine when the legal limit is 20 microgrammes.
Neil Taylor, mitigating, said Shaw deserved credit for his guilty plea and is about to become a father for the second time.
"He doesn't have any ongoing issues with drugs," he said. "He made a silly decision."
Shaw, aged 24, of Python Hill Road, admitted driving whilst unfit through drugs when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He received a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work with £199 costs.
He was banned for 18 months.