Mansfield establishments given new food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to several of Mansfield’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 29th Feb 2024, 14:55 GMT
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

• Rated 5: Asda Cafe at Old Mill Lane, Forest Town; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: Bella Italia at Unit 2 Mansfield Leisure Park, Park Lane, Mansfield; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Widecombe Fair at Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield; rated on February 20

• Rated 5: Nick's Chippy at 116 Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield; rated on February 14

• Rated 4: Ladybrook Hotel at at 190 Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield; rated on January 22

It means that of Mansfield's 81 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 68 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

