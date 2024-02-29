Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

• Rated 5: Asda Cafe at Old Mill Lane, Forest Town; rated on February 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• Rated 5: Bella Italia at Unit 2 Mansfield Leisure Park, Park Lane, Mansfield; rated on February 9

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to several Mansfield establishments

• Rated 5: Widecombe Fair at Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield; rated on February 20

• Rated 5: Nick's Chippy at 116 Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield; rated on February 14

• Rated 4: Ladybrook Hotel at at 190 Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield; rated on January 22