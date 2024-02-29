Mansfield establishments given new food hygiene ratings
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
• Rated 5: Asda Cafe at Old Mill Lane, Forest Town; rated on February 16
• Rated 5: Bella Italia at Unit 2 Mansfield Leisure Park, Park Lane, Mansfield; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: Widecombe Fair at Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: Nick's Chippy at 116 Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield; rated on February 14
• Rated 4: Ladybrook Hotel at at 190 Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield; rated on January 22
It means that of Mansfield's 81 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 68 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.