Check out these fascinating pictures of the Mansfield area - including Clipstone, Rainworth, Warsop and Forest Town - in 1980

Our latest retro gallery takes a trip down memory lane to show life around the Mansfield area over four decades ago.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th Nov 2021, 15:29 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT

The pictures cover Mansfield, Woodhouse, Clipstone, Rainworth, Warsop and Forest Town and include pub openings, school plays and carnivals.

Take a look and if you have pictures of your own that you would like to share, email [email protected].

Get the latest local retro content here.

The Coopers at Mansfield Woodhouse opened in 1980.

1. The Coopers

The Coopers at Mansfield Woodhouse opened in 1980. Photo: National World

Canteen staff and workers at lunchtime at Clipstone Colliery in 1980.

2. Clipstone Colliery

Canteen staff and workers at lunchtime at Clipstone Colliery in 1980. Photo: National World

Students evacuate Joseph Whitaker School after a fire.

3. Joseph Whitaker School

Students evacuate Joseph Whitaker School after a fire. Photo: National World

Once home to Littlewoods and busy market stalls, West Gate looks a little different now, four decades on.

4. West Gate

Once home to Littlewoods and busy market stalls, West Gate looks a little different now, four decades on. Photo: National World

