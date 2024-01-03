Check out these fascinating pictures of the Mansfield area - including Clipstone, Rainworth, Warsop and Forest Town - in 1980
Our latest retro gallery takes a trip down memory lane to show life around the Mansfield area over four decades ago.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th Nov 2021, 15:29 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
The pictures cover Mansfield, Woodhouse, Clipstone, Rainworth, Warsop and Forest Town and include pub openings, school plays and carnivals.
Take a look and if you have pictures of your own that you would like to share, email [email protected].
Get the latest local retro content here.
