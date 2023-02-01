Mansfield engineer praised for 'dedication and passion' as he retires after 60 years

Michael Northing started working at Boneham & Turner when he was aged just 15, back in January 1963.

Now 75, Michael, known affectionately as Mick, remembers the moment he first became interested in the job.

He said: “Every day on my journey to school, I passed this marvellous factory with an iconic curved front with the words Boneham & Turner Ltd, Precision Engineers.

Michael Northing has retired after 60 years at Boneham & Turner Ltd. Pictured from left: retired directors Nicholas Boneham and John Boneham, Michael Northing, Charles Boneham MD and Peter Boneham MD.

“I looked up the word precision in the dictionary and it said ‘exact’ – I liked the sound of that. Exact manufacturing, yes that sounds like something I want to be involved in.

“I was always intrigued about what was made behind those walls and what part they played in the world. When the chance to go for an interview came, I grabbed it with both hands.”

Originally starting at the old Field Mill site, Mick did an apprenticeship and went on to become a skilled toolmaker.

He then moved up through the ranks, becoming chargehand in the late 1970s and manufacturing team leader.

The company closed the Field Mill site and Mick moved to the Nottingham Road factory, before relocating again with the firm to Sutton in 2008.

Its current site has a dedicated building for the company’s shim department, which Mick oversaw right up until his retirement.

To mark the occasion, his colleagues hosted a special gathering on his last day.

Peter and Charles Boneham, company directors, said: “We would like to extend our appreciation for 60 years of dedication, enthusiasm and passion.

“60 years continuous service is a truly remarkable feat – it’s certainly a record for Boneham & Turner, and without doubt an extremely rare occurrence.”

The firm has wished Mick all the best in his retirement, which he plans to spend looking after his wife, spending time with grandchildren, going to the horse racing and DIY.

His colleagues added: “Mick firmly believed that taking pride in your work is a self-fulfilling prophecy and the more you put in, the more gratification you get out.