As part of their Foundation Learning Programme the students have made donations to Sherwood Forest Foodbank and volunteered at Northfield Avenue Community Allotments.

A spokesman from Sherwood Forest Foodbank said: "Thank you so much for supporting us in our work.

"The donations you have collected will be used to feed local people who are in crisis. The food donated weighed in at 135.65Kg, which is equivalent to 420 meals.”

The food donated to Sherwood Forest Foodbank

Students also volunteered at Northfield Avenue Community Allotments and removing weeds, riddling the soil, filling raised planter beds and checking on the chickens were just a few of the tasks our students carried out.

All food grown in the allotment is distributed free of charge to those needing support in the local community.

Sarah Adair, teacher at Mansfield Education Hub, said: "These volunteering experiences have enabled our students to improve their wellbeing and sense of belonging, learn new skills and knowledge, meet new people, get active and build confidence and resilience.

"We aim to continue to support these projects long-term and are grateful to both the foodbank and the allotment for giving our young people the opportunity to give something back to their local community and be positive citizens."

Volunteering at the Northfield Avenue Community Allotments

