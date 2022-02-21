On Thursday, March 3, people can discover more about the kind of apprenticeships which are available through the college as well as speak to tutors at the event taking place at the college’s Derby Road campus.

The open evening, which runs from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, will focus on the benefits of becoming an apprentice as well as inform people about the process of applying for a vacancy.

Representatives from local employers will be available for people to talk to about apprenticeship opportunities and what it’s like to work for these organisations.

To register interest in the event, visit www.wnc.ac.uk/Open-evenings-and-events.