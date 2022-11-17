The Red Bar & Grill on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, will be donating more than 100 free Christmas dinners on Monday, December 26, as a way to support the community.

Jonathan Edwards, co-owner of The Red alongside business partner Paul Anderton, said: “As a company, we are donating up to 150 Christmas meals via local charities, to aid our most vulnerable residents this boxing day.”

He said that for the last two years, The Red, and a few lovely generous people have donated over 80 hot Christmas Dinner meals on Boxing Day for some of the most vulnerable in the community. And Mr Edwards said that teaming up with small charities in the area to achieve this was a humbling experience.

Introducing some of The Red team.

“As the current cost of living crisis deepens, we believe there will be even more people in our community that will miss out on a warm Christmas Dinner this year. So, as a company, we have decided to pledge and donate 150 Christmas Dinners on Boxing Day from The Red. And yes, these meals will be the same high quality as we'd serve to our customers,” said Mr Edwards.

The Red team is looking for charity organisations in the area to get in touch if they have people or families in mind, that would benefit from a donated Christmas dinner.

Mr Edwards said: “The meals will be hot and would need to be collected and distributed by yourselves. Also, if there are any local businesses that would like to get involved – then please reach out to us. Last year, alongside the meals we sent out, we sent some fantastic donations of desserts and Christmas crackers and donated Birds Mince Pies. And of course, if you're genuinely able to help and would like to get involved or donate a few quid then please message our Facebook page.”

