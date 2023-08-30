Mansfield dog back on her feet after vets successfully treat serious injury
Six-year-old sprocker spaniel Bella underwent a lengthy and complex operation at Linnaeus-owned West Midlands Referrals to repair a complete rupture of her right cranial cruciate ligament.
The intricate operation, known as a tibial plateau levelling osteotomy, involved fixing a plate so Bella’s leg could recover and give her the chance of walking again.
Such was the success of the surgery that Bella was back to her normal self just two months later, with her grateful owner Michael Clayton, from Mansfield, having to hold her back as she was so excited to be running around again.
And he thanked the vets at WMR, in Burton, Staffordshire, for helping Bella get back on her feet.
Michael said: “I don’t know what caused Bella’s injury and I was naturally concerned for her.
“However, the team at WMR put my mind at ease.
“They were very supportive and informative and I would absolutely recommend them to other pet owners.
“Bella is now allowed back off her lead and is running freely.
“It’s like she never had the injury in the first place.”
Chris Lancelott, veterinary surgeon at WMR, said: “Bella’s leg injury was serious, as a complete rupture of a cranial cruciate ligament can be life-changing if not successfully operated on.
“It’s a challenging procedure with its own unique difficulties, so it’s particularly pleasing to see Bella has made such a speedy and thorough recovery.”