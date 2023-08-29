Photos: Adorable dogs of Chad readers for international dog day
In celebration of International Dog Day, we asked you to share photos of their adorable dogs – and you did not disappoint.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 16:24 BST
On a Facebook post at fb.com/mansfieldchad – your Chad received more than 800 submissions of dogs from readers.
Unfortunately we were unable to feature all submissions, but we highly recommend you check out the adorable dogs at https://shorturl.at/dlxzZ
Here are 25 photos of dogs from the Mansfield and Ashfield area in celebration of International Dog Day.
1 / 7