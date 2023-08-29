News you can trust since 1952
Photos: Adorable dogs of Chad readers for international dog day

In celebration of International Dog Day, we asked you to share photos of their adorable dogs – and you did not disappoint.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 16:24 BST

On a Facebook post at fb.com/mansfieldchad – your Chad received more than 800 submissions of dogs from readers.

Unfortunately we were unable to feature all submissions, but we highly recommend you check out the adorable dogs at https://shorturl.at/dlxzZ

Here are 25 photos of dogs from the Mansfield and Ashfield area in celebration of International Dog Day.

Here is Casper the friendly Golden Retriever. Casper's owner is Mansfield swimmer Ollie Hynd MBE.

1. Casper

Here is Casper the friendly Golden Retriever. Casper's owner is Mansfield swimmer Ollie Hynd MBE. Photo: Ollie Hynd MBE

Here is Maggie May, a nine-year-old schnauzer and Ethel, her six-year-old greyhound sister.

2. Maggie and Ethel

Here is Maggie May, a nine-year-old schnauzer and Ethel, her six-year-old greyhound sister. Photo: Leanne Harrison

Here is five-year-old Willow, our community reporter's best friend.

3. Willow

Here is five-year-old Willow, our community reporter's best friend. Photo: Phoebe Cox

Here is three-year-old Teddy enjoying the summer.

4. Teddy

Here is three-year-old Teddy enjoying the summer. Photo: David Palmer

