13 places for food that won't break the bank in and around Mansfield

It’s the Easter holidays so you might be wanting to treat yourselves and your family to a nice meal out so we have compiled a list of places in Mansfield where you can eat out for a reasonable price.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:28 BST

If you fancy trying something different but don’t want to break the bank here are a selection of places in and around Mansfield you could try.

From offers including feeding the family for £15, two for one burgers or a carvery there is something for everyone to enjoy.

At The Bold Forester, on Botany Avenue, Mansfield, they have selected adult’s mains accompanied with a Kids' meal deal for just £10, available all day everyday until April 16. You can choose a children’s starter or dessert, a children’s small main and a drink plus one adults main from the pub classics section for £10. Other offers include Two Meal Deal available Monday to Friday, Steak Monday, Kids eat for £1 on Monday, Super Special Tuesday, Curry Wednesday, Freebie Thursday (a free starter or dessert with selected specials), 2 for 1 Burgers on Friday, Super Saturday and Sunday Roasts.

1. Bold Forester, Mansfield

At The Bold Forester, on Botany Avenue, Mansfield, they have selected adult's mains accompanied with a Kids' meal deal for just £10, available all day everyday until April 16. You can choose a children's starter or dessert, a children's small main and a drink plus one adults main from the pub classics section for £10. Other offers include Two Meal Deal available Monday to Friday, Steak Monday, Kids eat for £1 on Monday, Super Special Tuesday, Curry Wednesday, Freebie Thursday (a free starter or dessert with selected specials), 2 for 1 Burgers on Friday, Super Saturday and Sunday Roasts.

The Foxglove, on Fulmar Close, Forest Town, Mansfield, offers a Lunch and Early Evening Menu from noon to 5pm, Monday to Friday, where you can get two courses for £14.25 or three courses for £16.75.

2. The Foxglove, Forest Town

The Foxglove, on Fulmar Close, Forest Town, Mansfield, offers a Lunch and Early Evening Menu from noon to 5pm, Monday to Friday, where you can get two courses for £14.25 or three courses for £16.75.

At The Talbot Inn, on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, you can feed the family with two selected adult main meals and two kids main meals for £20, all day Monday to Friday, with additional kids main meals available for £1, until April 14.

3. Talbot Inn, Mansfield

At The Talbot Inn, on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, you can feed the family with two selected adult main meals and two kids main meals for £20, all day Monday to Friday, with additional kids main meals available for £1, until April 14.

At the Oak Tree, on Southwell Road West, Mansfield, you can enjoy two selected adult main meals and two kids main meals for just £15, all day Monday to Friday, with additional kids main meals available for just £1, until April 14. Other offers include two classics for £11.49, available all day, every day, two courses for £5.49 Monday to Friday until 5pm, Seniors Loyalty Scheme with 50% off your fourth visit, two for £11.99 all day Sunday and a Kids Menu with meals starting from £3.49.

4. Oak Tree, Mansfield

At the Oak Tree, on Southwell Road West, Mansfield, you can enjoy two selected adult main meals and two kids main meals for just £15, all day Monday to Friday, with additional kids main meals available for just £1, until April 14. Other offers include two classics for £11.49, available all day, every day, two courses for £5.49 Monday to Friday until 5pm, Seniors Loyalty Scheme with 50% off your fourth visit, two for £11.99 all day Sunday and a Kids Menu with meals starting from £3.49.

