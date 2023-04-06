It’s the Easter holidays so you might be wanting to treat yourselves and your family to a nice meal out so we have compiled a list of places in Mansfield where you can eat out for a reasonable price.
If you fancy trying something different but don’t want to break the bank here are a selection of places in and around Mansfield you could try.
From offers including feeding the family for £15, two for one burgers or a carvery there is something for everyone to enjoy.
1. Bold Forester, Mansfield
At The Bold Forester, on Botany Avenue, Mansfield, they have selected adult’s mains accompanied with a Kids' meal deal for just £10, available all day everyday until April 16. You can choose a children’s starter or dessert, a children’s small main and a drink plus one adults main from the pub classics section for £10.
Other offers include Two Meal Deal available Monday to Friday, Steak Monday, Kids eat for £1 on Monday, Super Special Tuesday, Curry Wednesday, Freebie Thursday (a free starter or dessert with selected specials), 2 for 1 Burgers on Friday, Super Saturday and Sunday Roasts. Photo: Google
2. The Foxglove, Forest Town
The Foxglove, on Fulmar Close, Forest Town, Mansfield, offers a Lunch and Early Evening Menu from noon to 5pm, Monday to Friday, where you can get two courses for £14.25 or three courses for £16.75. Photo: Google
3. Talbot Inn, Mansfield
At The Talbot Inn, on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, you can feed the family with two selected adult main meals and two kids main meals for £20, all day Monday to Friday, with additional kids main meals available for £1, until April 14. Photo: Google
4. Oak Tree, Mansfield
At the Oak Tree, on Southwell Road West, Mansfield, you can enjoy two selected adult main meals and two kids main meals for just £15, all day Monday to Friday, with additional kids main meals available for just £1, until April 14. Other offers include two classics for £11.49, available all day, every day, two courses for £5.49 Monday to Friday until 5pm, Seniors Loyalty Scheme with 50% off your fourth visit, two for £11.99 all day Sunday and a Kids Menu with meals starting from £3.49. Photo: Google