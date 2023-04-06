4 . Oak Tree, Mansfield

At the Oak Tree, on Southwell Road West, Mansfield, you can enjoy two selected adult main meals and two kids main meals for just £15, all day Monday to Friday, with additional kids main meals available for just £1, until April 14. Other offers include two classics for £11.49, available all day, every day, two courses for £5.49 Monday to Friday until 5pm, Seniors Loyalty Scheme with 50% off your fourth visit, two for £11.99 all day Sunday and a Kids Menu with meals starting from £3.49. Photo: Google