Cherubs Wynndale day nursery has been recognised in the Daynurseries.co.uk 2021 Top 20 Recommended Nursery in the East Midlands awards.

The accolade was based on reviews made by parents and carers of the children at the Wynndale Drive site.

Cherubs Wynndale had a score of 9.9 (9.937) out of 10, based on reviews taken in the past two years. It had 209 reviews with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5.

Cherubs Day Nursery at Mansfield Woodhouse celebrated their success with some of the children and staff showing off their certificate

The 63-place nursery was assessed on everything from care to facilities, learning, activities, management, staff, outdoor area, value for money, to safeguarding and cleanliness.

Cherubs Day Nursery, Wynndale offers childcare for babies from six-weeks-old to children of school age, with wraparound care for school-age children, with full and part-time places.

Becky Whyle, nursery manager, said: “We have achieved this thanks to the recommendations made by the parents and carers who attend the setting and we can’t thank them enough for their continued support as always.

The nursery celebrated its good news with the staff and the children after receiving a special certificate last week.

Becky added “We are so proud of the achievement, it’s fantastic news, and even through the pandemic it shows just how much we supported our children and families.”