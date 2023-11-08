Mansfield dad raises money for children's foundation as 'huge thanks' for support with newborn son
Craig Scutt, with the help of friends and family, has raised more than £1,000 for the Emily Harris Foundation, supporting the children’s neonatal unit at King's Mill Hospital.
Craig, aged 33, said he wanted to give back to the foundation after they supported him and wife, Selina, and their newborn son Aycer earlier in the year.
He said the foundation were “fantastic” to families and wanted to ensure their work could continue.
He said: “I really wanted to do this challenge as a way to thank the foundation for all the support we received.
“I wanted to raise awareness and generate funds to help them support others.”
The foundation offers practical support to families with a baby on the unit by giving a welcome pack with some essentials, offering bus vouchers for free travel, meal vouchers and any support deemed necessary.
Part of the support includes payment for a counselling service on the unit and funding additional psychological support to struggling parents.
To raise funds, Craig completed The Three Yorkshire Peaks challenge in October.
Craig completed the challenge alongside Ronan Scutt, Alfie Bowskill, Alan Bowskill, and Danny Goodwin.
The challenge welcomes walkers to take on the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent – 694 metres – Whernside – 736 metres – and Ingleborough – 723 metres, tackled in order and in under 12 hours.
These hills form part of the Pennine range and encircle the head of the valley of the River Ribble in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.
“The course was quite challenging, but we just wanted to give back to the foundation – I want to thank everyone for their support,” he said.
An impressive £1,136 was raised in total as Craig thanked Mansfield business Diamond Kitchens and Bathrooms, and VUS Limited, based in Alfreton, for “generously” donating to the fundraiser.
He said printed shirts were also made for the challenge by Printfield in Mansfield, which he said were “great to wear” in support of the foundation.
Craig added: “I can’t thank the community enough for backing this fundraiser and helping us achieve this.”