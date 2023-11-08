Here comes the weekend -- 20 things to do and places to go in the Mansfield area

After the frights of Halloween and the fireworks of Bonfire Night, it’s an altogether more solemn scene that awaits us this weekend.

For it’s Armistice Day on Saturday, followed by Remembrance Sunday, which will be marked by respectful services and parades across Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop, Retford and the wider Nottinghamshire area.

There is also a special talk at the National Holocaust Museum, near Ollerton, about the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp, Bergen-Belsen, by British troops in 1945. ‘Lest we forget’ will be the message of the weekend and poppies will be the symbol.

Our guide to things to do and places to go over the next few days includes brief details of Remembrance events taking place in your area. But we also feature other events and activities.

‘Cinderella The Musical’ continues at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre, where there is also an epic fairytale show for the kids and a terrific tribute show to Elvis that should have mums and dads all shook up.

Sticking to the stage, Worksop’s Acorn Theatre continues its 50th anniversary celebrations for the Worksop Light Operatic Society, and Retford’s Majestic Theatre hosts a tribute show to rock legends, the Eagles, with bookings for Hotel California being taken now.

Mansfield Town’s season has hit a blip in recent days, while Worksop Town’s wonderful FA Cup run came to an end at Stockport County last weekend. But football fans play an important role this weekend when they get the chance to take part in an oral history project at Mansfield Museum.

An exhibition of world-class art is ongoing at The Harley Gallery in Welbeck, while a psychic night and a talk on the ‘Top Ten Scandals Of Sherwood Forest’ are sure to intrigue and interest many.

Hucknall and Eastwood get in on the act, with circus fun at the former and a gin-tasting night at the latter. And if you fancy hopping on a Robin Hood Line train all the way to Nottingham, the city’s festive countdown has begun with its Christmas market and big-wheel rides.

Before you set off for your chosen destination, please check its website for opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

