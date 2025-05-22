Mansfield CVS welcomes new CEO keen for community collaboration

Mansfield community and voluntary service (CVS) has appointed a new CEO who is ‘enthusiastic’ about engaging with the community and supporting small, independent, and emerging charities in the area.

Ash Penty-Williams, 40, has recently been appointed as the new CEO of Mansfield CVS.

Mansfield CVS is a non-profit infrastructure organisation that provides a support framework for local organisations to better assist the community.

The organisation has been dedicated to supporting the community and voluntary sector in Mansfield for over 40 years.

Although it was officially incorporated in 2003, its history of community support extends even further back.

With a background in charity management and experience in project development both in the UK and internationally, as well as in fundraising, Ash hopes to bring his skills and experiences to the district, through his work with Mansfield CVS.

In addition to his new role in Mansfield, Ash works as a life coach.

And before his current position, he served as the director of a hospital for children with rare and life-limiting conditions just outside Bucharest in Romania.

Since 2010, Ash has held various trustee roles and has had significant experience as a chairman in a diverse range of organisations.

In his personal life, Ash enjoys spending quality time with his husband and children, along with their beloved whippet, Dante, and their two cats, Scampi and Chips.

Ash shared: “I am eager to connect with and visit as many groups and charities across Mansfield as possible in my role.

“I want people to know that there is support available, whether it be legal advice, fundraising, or recruiting volunteers — we are here to help.

“I invite any charity, regardless of structure, size or age, to reach out.

“My goal is for Mansfield CVS to enhance our collaborative efforts throughout the district and strengthen the community and voluntary sector network here.”

Appointed back in March, Ash has been thoroughly enjoying his first two months in the role.

One memorable day on the job for the new CEO was his recent visit to Mansfield Wildlife Rescue in Pleasley Vale.

During this visit, he had the opportunity to meet founder Cheryl Martins and the wildlife volunteers.

On the ground, he learned more about the charity, their work with wildlife, and how Mansfield CVS can support them in the future.

He added: “This is exactly what I love about the role: no two days are the same.

“The community and voluntary sector encompasses a wide range of support and services, so being able to see firsthand what already exists and how we at CVS can enhance that is precisely what I want to be doing.”

Ash commended his CVS colleagues in Mansfield and surrounding areas, including Bassetlaw and Nottingham.

He also expressed enthusiasm for the community and voluntary network in Mansfield and its ‘impressive’, long-standing efforts over the years.

To find out more about how Mansfield CVS can assist your charity or organisation, contact Ash at [email protected] or visit www.mansfieldcvs.org.