Many of us are desperate for a holiday or even just a short break away as the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, it’s what we work for afterall.
And there’s something for everyone out there with plenty of scenic, historic, calming or more eventful places to spend a memorable weekend.
Here are a few inspirational ideas for places to go within easy range of Mansfield and Ashfield.
Tell us where you like to go and why when you have some time away. Have your say on our social media channels.
1. Blackpool
Blackpool is brilliant at what it does. Here you can enjoy the best of both worlds with beautiful long beach walks as well as the noise and thrill of the pleasure beach and amusement arcades. It's perfect for a fun weekend away. Photo: Getty Images
2. Cambridge
In many ways Cambridge feels like a different world with a real sense of culture and international vibrancy thanks to its large population of foreign students. The architecture on show is simply stunning as are the walks along the river calm. There's a peace about the place and perhaps a European feel with a steady stream of cyclists passing bass as you explore the delights on offer. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
3. Knaresborough
It's not the biggest of places but Knaresborough in North Yorkshire is a market town not without it's charm. There's a lovely river to walk along as you take in views of stone cottges and coffee shops. The market place reminds you of what llife would have been like 100 years ago, while the views from Knaresborough Castle are well worth the gruelling climb to higher ground. Photo: Getty Images
4. Filey
It's about 2.5 hours away but it's well worth it. Filey offers the best of outdoor life with miles of beautiful beaches and excellent coastal walks. It's an area blessed with plenty to do with Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and Flamborough lighthouse all near by. Photo: Getty Images
