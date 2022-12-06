News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Mansfield Crematorium to host Christmas memorial service

People are invited to remember lost loved ones by submitting images and writing messages ahead of a memorial service in Mansfield.

By Jon Ball
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 9:13am

Mansfield Crematorium is hosting the Christmas Memorial Service on Saturday, December 10, at 2pm..

During the event, families will be able to have images of their loved ones displayed and there will also be readings, carols, and music from Newstead Brass Band, Mansfield Male Voice Choir and vocalist Lauren Polimos.

Hide Ad

There is also a memorial tree at the Derby Road crematorium, to which people can add their tributes.

Mansfield Crematorium, Derby Road.
Most Popular
Read More
Santa Claus is coming to town - Sutton town centre that is

Coun Andy Burgin, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for environment and leisure, said: "Christmas is not always a joyous time of year for some people in the district.

Hide Ad

“I am pleased to see the memorial service will have pictures of families loved ones throughout the afternoon as well as our traditional annual Christmas tree for writing messages.

“With the music entertainment also included, I hope this event provides some comfort to families over the festive season.”

Mansfield