Mansfield Crematorium is hosting the Christmas Memorial Service on Saturday, December 10, at 2pm..

During the event, families will be able to have images of their loved ones displayed and there will also be readings, carols, and music from Newstead Brass Band, Mansfield Male Voice Choir and vocalist Lauren Polimos.

There is also a memorial tree at the Derby Road crematorium, to which people can add their tributes.

Mansfield Crematorium, Derby Road.

Coun Andy Burgin, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for environment and leisure, said: "Christmas is not always a joyous time of year for some people in the district.

“I am pleased to see the memorial service will have pictures of families loved ones throughout the afternoon as well as our traditional annual Christmas tree for writing messages.