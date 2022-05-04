Mansfield college is helping kids get crafty

A weekly art workshop designed for children still has spaces at Mansfield’s West Nottinghamshire College’s art and design centre.

By Shelley Marriott
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 4:11 pm

The Saturday art workshops have been created for children aged from seven to 11-years-old and will be running from 10am to noon.

During the sessions children will learn a range of creative processes through a selection of fun, art-based activities.

Participants will learn how to draw, paint, collage, make ceramics and seasonal crafts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A weekly art workshop designed for children is taking place at West Nottinghamshire College

Read More

Read More
Support for even more children in Nottinghamshire with activities and food durin...

The next session takes place on Saturday, May 7, and runs until Saturday, June 25, at the college’s Derby Road campus and workshops will run every year from September to December, January to April and April to June.

The sessions cost £72 in total and can be booked by emailing [email protected] or by calling 01623 627191 and ask for learner records team.

MansfieldParticipants