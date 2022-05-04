The Saturday art workshops have been created for children aged from seven to 11-years-old and will be running from 10am to noon.

During the sessions children will learn a range of creative processes through a selection of fun, art-based activities.

Participants will learn how to draw, paint, collage, make ceramics and seasonal crafts.

A weekly art workshop designed for children is taking place at West Nottinghamshire College

The next session takes place on Saturday, May 7, and runs until Saturday, June 25, at the college’s Derby Road campus and workshops will run every year from September to December, January to April and April to June.