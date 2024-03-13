Mansfield couple launch sponsored walk for Macedonian dog rescue efforts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sarah and Gary Kupinskyj, owner of GK motors in Mansfield, adopted two 10-month-old yellow Labrador-type puppies named Dora and Teddy.

They adopted the puppies from Pawpers in the Ruff, Macedonia.

At the time, Doggy Dens UK Rescue – who work in partnership with Pawpers in the Ruff – did not have any dogs in their Cuckney kennels that matched the couple’s requirements.

Sarah and Gary Kupinskyj from Mansfield.

However, Denise, the owner of the UK rescue, contacted her Macedonian partners and matched Dora and Teddy with the couple.

Pawpers in the Ruff helps the dumped and abused dogs of The Balkans.

Many of the dogs in their care have only ever known life on the streets or living within a city dump.

The rescue has over 150 dogs in their care who have been rescued from extremely poor conditions.

Teddy and Dora.

Sarah has expressed her desire to raise funds for Pawpers to help those who rescue and care for hundreds of the rescued dogs (and sometimes cats) in North Macedonia.

She said: “These people have day jobs and families to care for but still find the time to rescue sick, injured and starving dogs from the streets and the dump in North Macedonia and get them to the stage where they can find a family of their own to show them love.

“Some of the things these poor animals experience is horrendous and beyond belief.

“We wouldn’t have our Dora and Teddy without them so we would like to repay them a little.”

During the weekend of April 26, Sarah said she will walk and climb ‘The Old Man’ of Coniston in the Lake District alongside husband Gary with Dora and Teddy in tow, if they are up to the challenge.

Readers can pledge their sponsorship and/or donate via PayPal at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd0nzHfrPxeqOfpQyIQooDxtkFJLHsWOjYgBEECN0qmH99OlQ/viewform

Donations can be made directly to Sarah, to the sort code 40-08-46 and account number, 11530755.