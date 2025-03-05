Mansfield couple ‘devastated’ as horse stables destroyed in Pleasley Vale blaze

Frazer Guy and Michelle Marriott, co-owners of the dog grooming business On All Pawz, have sadly lost their horse stables in Pleasley Vale due to a fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.01pm on Tuesday (March 4) regarding a solar panel that had caught fire on the roof of a barn at the Pleasley Vale horse stables, located near the Mansfield Wildlife Rescue Centre.

Fire crews from Edwinstowe, Mansfield, and Warsop responded to the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the same day, a fundraising page – https://gofund.me/87d16a5a – was launched to assist the couple in covering the costs of equestrian items that were lost in the fire, with a target of £8,000.

A photo shared on the fundraising page by fire crews at the Pleasley Vale stables.

In the page’s first 12 hours, the community came together and raised over £1,000 for the couple.

Roy Boulton, who set up the fundraising page for the ‘selfless’ and ‘community-focused’ couple, said: “Four stables burnt to the ground a tack room full of coats, covers, saddles.

“Things that they have worked hard to be able to make their chill time a little bit better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that the couple were “devastated”, as the stables provided a space for relaxation when they were not at their business, On All Pawz, based in Mansfield Woodhouse. The loss is not just financial for the couple; it is also profoundly emotional.

A view of inside the stable after the fire.

Their stable was more than a place to keep horses; it was their “little piece of heaven”, as Frazer described it.

Fortunately, no horses were harmed in the fire, but their stables were destroyed, along with thousands of pounds worth of equipment.

Businesses and organisations throughout the community have shared the fundraising page with their followers, leading to increased support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig French from the Mansfield-based charity football organisation, Frenbot, said: “These guys have supported us for a number of years and it’s time for our wonderful community to support them.

Frazer and Michelle's equestrian stables have been destroyed.

“If everyone could please give this post a share and if you’ve got a spare couple of quid – please feel free to drop a donation on.”

Mansfield Vets4Pets shared the fundraising page with their Facebook followers, saying: “Sharing this as On All Pawz are part of the local community and this is devastating.

“Thank goodness the horses are okay. Items can be replaced but will cost thousands. Any help will be greatly appreciated.”