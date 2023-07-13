News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Mansfield couple brighten up King's Mill Hospital with light tribute to mark NHS 75th anniversary

A Mansfield couple who raise money for the Emily Harris Foundation, a charity that supports the neonatal unit at King’s Mill Hospital, made a special tribute to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 10:52 BST

Cory Marsh and his partner, Deborah James, have done something to mark the anniversary of the NHS since its 72nd year and this year they wanted to do something special.

Cory said: “I like to give something back and one of the ways is to celebrate the NHS Birthday every year.

“I like people to know the NHS is appreciated.

Cory Marsh and Deborah James with the light up number 75 which was at King's Mill Hospital (photo by Cory Marsh)Cory Marsh and Deborah James with the light up number 75 which was at King's Mill Hospital (photo by Cory Marsh)
Cory Marsh and Deborah James with the light up number 75 which was at King's Mill Hospital (photo by Cory Marsh)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Debs and I raise money for the Emily Harris Foundation and helped raise money for the gamma scanner appeal.

“I have celebrated the NHS’s Birthday since its 72nd and this year I wanted to do something big for the 75th birthday, so I decided to hire two light-up numbers, a seven and a five, for a week.

"We hired the light up numbers so that NHS staff, patients, visitors or anyone visiting King's Mill Hospital had a chance to celebrate the NHS 75th birthday by having photos with the two light up numbers.

"My light up seven and five have been very successfull. They were really appreciated and made a lot of people smile.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The light up numbers came in very useful and even made it to the Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust’s Excellence Awards ceremony at John Fretwell Sporting Complex.”

Read More
We ask Mansfield residents what they think about the Just Stop Oil protests

Cory has been fundraising for more than 20 years for charities including Mencap, Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and St. Patrick’s Church, as well as the Gamma Scanner appeal at King’s Mill Hospital and the Emily Harris Foundation.

Related topics:King's Mill HospitalNHSMansfieldDeborah JamesSheffield Children's HospitalExcellence Awards