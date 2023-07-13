Cory Marsh and his partner, Deborah James, have done something to mark the anniversary of the NHS since its 72nd year and this year they wanted to do something special.

Cory said: “I like to give something back and one of the ways is to celebrate the NHS Birthday every year.

“I like people to know the NHS is appreciated.

Cory Marsh and Deborah James with the light up number 75 which was at King's Mill Hospital (photo by Cory Marsh)

“Debs and I raise money for the Emily Harris Foundation and helped raise money for the gamma scanner appeal.

“I have celebrated the NHS’s Birthday since its 72nd and this year I wanted to do something big for the 75th birthday, so I decided to hire two light-up numbers, a seven and a five, for a week.

"We hired the light up numbers so that NHS staff, patients, visitors or anyone visiting King's Mill Hospital had a chance to celebrate the NHS 75th birthday by having photos with the two light up numbers.

"My light up seven and five have been very successfull. They were really appreciated and made a lot of people smile.

"The light up numbers came in very useful and even made it to the Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust’s Excellence Awards ceremony at John Fretwell Sporting Complex.”