Mansfield couple are raising money for charity with their festive light display

A Mansfield couple are raising money for the Emily Harris Foundation, a charity that supports the neonatal unit at King’s Mill Hospital, with their festive garden.

For the fourth year running Cory Marsh and his partner, Deborah James, have turned their garden on Big Barn Lane, Mansfield, into a Christmas light display.

Cory said: “We have managed to make it look different again this year.

"We have light up reindeer, light up baubles, light up presents and many more things, including about 1,600 led lights on the hedge.

“And there is a snowfall projector and a Christmas music box.”

Since they started their fundraising in May 2020 Cory and Deborah have raised more than £5,000 for the Emily Harris Foundation.

Cory said: “Our festive garden means a lot to us. Our garden is a very small garden but we do our best to make it look festive.

“Two of my friends helped me set it up as it takes a lot of organising and a lot of setting up.

“But we don’t mind because if we can put a smile on people's faces as they drive or walk past our house, we are happy to be able to do that.

“And if our festive garden raises money for Emily Harris Foundation at the same time then that is a bonus a swell and it helps with our continuous fundraising as it means the world to us.”