Care home staff entertained residents and their families with a Christmas pantomime

Staff and residents from Cherry Tree House and Pines, social care residential services in Mansfield Woodhouse, performed a Christmas pantomime at Shirebrook Miners Welfare to bring some festive cheer.

The panto was called “Who’s afraid of the big bad Buddy Elf?” and was written by Christie, the deputy manager at Cherry Tree House.

The props were all made with the help and support of the team at the two services.

The team also held a raffle on the day with all proceeds going to local homeless charities this Christmas.

Cherry Tree House and Pines, on Park Hill Road, are part of the Cygnet Social Care division and offer a residential service for individuals with learning disabilities, autism, complex needs and behaviours that may challenge.

The pantomime audience was made up of residents, staff members and families, including those from a number of other Cygnet Social Care residential services in the area including Beeches, Broughton House, Conifers, Elston House and Marion House.

Describing the pantomime as a huge success, Kiri Fullwood, Cygnet Social Care Service manager, said: “I am so unbelievably proud of my team and our residents who absolutely smashed it.

“Thank you to everyone who came down to watch including our families, other Cygnet Social Care services and members of the operational team.

“It was an incredibly uplifting performance and a reminder that our residents really can achieve anything. It was a fantastic and festive start to the Christmas build-up.”

Cherry Tree House is a specialist residential service in Mansfield Woodhouse supporting individuals with learning disabilities, autism, complex needs and behaviours that may challenge.

