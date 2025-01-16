Mansfield Council turns to agency workers as it faces staffing gaps in key services

Mansfield District Council is facing pressures over low staff numbers as it struggles to recruit workers.

The Labour-run authority has revealed they are currently facing recruitment challenges in the district, with a number of council posts still vacant and the authority hiring agency workers to cover “key services”.

An update on the council’s Medium Term Financial Plan for 2025/26 to 2027/28 was published on January 6, ahead of a meeting today (Thursday, January 16).

In the document, the council stated says hiring agency workers is proving more expensive than employing staff.

The document reads: “Alongside the increased pay award, Mansfield District Council is also facing staffing pressures due to recruitment difficulties. There are a number of vacant posts throughout the authority, however, in order to ensure that key services continue as expected, some roles have been covered through agency staff, which is more expensive than employing staff directly.”

Coun Craig White (Lab), Deputy Mayor and Portfolio Holder for Corporate and Finance in Mansfield District Council, said that hiring agency workers is putting a “massive dent” on the council’s budget.

He said: “When we use agency staff, it comes at a higher cost and puts massive pressures on the budget. If we can get staff shortages fixed, it would put us on a much better financial footing.

“We’re competing with the private sector, public sectors are often paid lower than private sector. It’s difficult ot get the talent and to retain them with financial incentives.”

Adam Hill, the council’s chief executive, said the local government sector is facing recruitment difficulties across the country.

He also said the council is undergoing an “efficiency” restructure – meaning some roles will be axed.

Mr Hill added: “There are national, well-reported recruitment difficulties right across the local government sector, especially in finance, legal and planning roles. We also have some colleagues on long-term sickness leave which requires temporary cover or specialist skills or qualifications.

“Some of the vacant posts listed within the council are not necessarily vacant because we are currently undergoing an efficiency driven restructure and therefore some of these posts may be removed as part of that process.”

Mr Hill said there was no day-to-day spending increase overall on agency staff, saying they are hired on “fixed” rates which costs the same as employing staff.

Mr Hill added: “Some of the agency staff at the council are appointed on fixed term contracts to cover specific projects or schemes of work or as part of projects that are paid for by external grant funding rather than council funding.

“Others are appointed through fixed agency costs which doesn’t mean an uplift or increase in expenditure compared to the expenses incurred through the normal recruitment process.”

The council’s overview and scrutiny committee will meet on today (January 16) to discuss the figures further ahead of the February full council meeting.