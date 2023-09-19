Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Council gas engineers attended more than 15,000 visits to tenants’ homes in 2022-23 and the council achieved 100 per cent compliance on its annual gas safety checks in its own council homes.

As a landlord, it has a legal responsibility to ensure all fixed gas appliances in its homes are checked every year for safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The process to comply with landlord regulations within the statutory timeframe started last year and involved sending out more than 9,000 letters to its tenants.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council advises people to get gas appliances checked in their house ahead of winter. Photo: Submitted

Coun Anne Callaghan (Lab), portfolio holder for housing, said: “It is very important for everyone’s safety that people who have a gas appliance in their home, get them checked regularly to ensure they are working properly.

"The potential consequences for not doing so could be catastrophic.

“As a landlord, the council is mandated to carry out these checks and the main issue we have faced is gaining entry to every single home to complete the checks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have occasionally had to take legal action to achieve this but that is always a last resort.

“To make things easier for tenants, we introduced an appointments system in which checks could be booked before and after normal working hours and this has worked well in helping us to achieve 100 per cent compliance.”

Top gas safety tips: