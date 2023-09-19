Mansfield Mental Health Hospital to Open in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 44-bed hospital will be an extension to the existing Cygnet Health Care site that includes Cygnet Sherwood House and Cygnet Sherwood Lodge. Construction began in the summer of 2022 and is progressing well.

The service will feature three wards. There will be a 12 bed specialist Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit known as Fern Ward and two 16-bed emergency acute services known as Bramble Ward and Treetops Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new service will provide a safe and comfortable environment to enable individuals to achieve outstanding outcomes as well as a successful recovery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of the Cygnet Hospital Sherwood

Lee Hammon, Cygnet’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are excited to be opening our first PICU / Acute service for men in the East Midlands region. This new service will further help commissioners to reduce out of area placements.”

Cygnet Hospital Sherwood will bring more than 100 new jobs to the local area and see further investment by Cygnet in the local economy, drawing on local resources during the construction phase and for day-to-day supplies to run the service.

Facilities will include onsite car parking, a garden, en-suite bedrooms, therapy rooms, a multi-faith room, a gym, treatment rooms, hair salon, communal lounge, dining room, quiet lounge, and meeting rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Tony Romero, CEO of Cygnet Group, said the pandemic had a huge impact on people’s mental health and it is anticipated that an extra 500,000 people across the UK will experience mental health difficulties because of Covid-19.

Cygnet Hospital Sherwood set to open in 2024

He added: “It is our priority to ensure those suffering with their mental health get the very best support they need. Cygnet’s new hospital on the Sherwood campus will complement the range of mental health services we already deliver in the area and we are delighted that we will soon be able to support more people who need our help.

“The current demand nationally is surging and with that increase in need for specialist mental health services, we want to be part of the solution and work together with the NHS to provide the best treatment and facilities to help people on their recovery journey.

“The new hospital will be purpose-built to meet the latest NHS specifications for improving mental health within a therapeutic environment and will ensure East Midlands and Nottinghamshire patients can receive the treatment and care they need close to family and friends.