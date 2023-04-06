Mansfield Council becomes beacon of good practice in support for survivors of domestic abuse

In recognition of the work, the council has achieved Domestic Abuse Housing Alliance foundational accreditation.

Survivors of domestic abuse can now look out for ribbons and badges worn by council staff if they wish to access support and the council will listen to what they need and discuss choices to enable them to make decisions about their life.

Adam Hill, CEO at Mansfield District Council

Adam Hill, council chief executive officer, said: "We are very proud to have achieved this accreditation. We are the first local authority in Nottinghamshire to achieve this, and the first anywhere in the country to use an independent charity, Nottinghamshire Woman’s Aid, to support us through it.

“Every department has been involved in helping us achieve this and it’s been a fantastic example of us all working together. It aligns well with our corporate commitments to make Mansfield a safer place and improve the wellbeing of local people.

“It should help council workers have more confidence in identifying domestic abuse and knowing how to respond if and when they encounter it, and this should have a positive impact for our customers.

"We hope they will view the council as a safe opportunity for them to disclose abuse and in a way that empowers them.”