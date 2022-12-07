Mansfield cookery students get a taste of combat cooking as army chefs visit college

The 167 Catering Support Regiment is a unique regiment to the nationally-recruited Army Reserve Chefs.

Based in Grantham, its primary role is to provide catering to support the British Army.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a quartet of soldiers set the class of new chefs at West Nottinghamhire College the challenge to provide a three-course meal using only the contents of the ration pack box issued to soldiers in the field, over 90 minutes.

Student chefs with the guests from the 167 Catering Support Regiment.

The class of 15 students created the dishes using the 10-man ration packs, just as the Army would do in a combat zone, in the college’s Refined restaurant kitchen.

The group was able to hear from the guests about the benefits of joining either the regular Army or the Army Reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team two won the starter and main course challenge with their tomato soup and garlic bread, followed by chilli with braised rice and green vegetables.

Team one won the dessert, creating a pear cake with an oat topping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lance Corporal Archer, Lance Corporal Cooper and Lance Corporal Sharp taste test the students' work.

Team threescooped the optional additional extension choux pastry task, with a sweet serving of eclairs with sweet cream and a white chocolate drizzle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Kevin Bloor said: “To say these are new students with only three months of catering practice, there is some outstanding talent here.

“We’ve seen some good presentation – still things to learn but overall, they coped well with a timed challenge and were straight in at the deep end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We allowed them to use their phones to check on recipes, but ultimately this challenge tested them to think outside of the box, which is needed when cooking in the field.”

Plated up food as would be served to troops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Jones, chef tutor, said: “Our students really embraced the opportunity and worked really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each team showcased varied and differentiated qualities and skills to create their dishes. We’re hoping to do this challenge again in the New Year to see their progression.