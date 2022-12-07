First look inside revamped Mansfield town centre pub after £200,000 makeover

The Green Dragon, on Leeming Street, has been serving the people of Mansfield for 60 years and has now reopened after a brief closure for a complete refit and makeover.

The venue has been revamped with sports enthusiasts in mind, with a host of new screens and revisions to viewing areas. Customers can even enjoy booths with their own TVs.

The FIFA World Cup has proved a huge draw so far and the pub will also show all major events on Sky Sports and BT Sport in future.

New operator Daniel Bolton has taken over the Green Dragon.

A new pool table has also been installed, along with an illuminated double darts lane.

There is a new operator in charge too, with Daniel Bolton taking over the Green Dragon following a stint at other pubs in the town.

He said: “We have been absolutely packed since we opened.

“The customers love the new look and we have been getting some fantastic feedback about the design and the carpets, which are so soft that customers say it’s like being at home in the pub.

The popular pub has undergone an extensive refurbishment.

“We show all sorts of sport here. Football is very popular but there’s also pay per view boxing, darts, and horse racing.”

And The Green Dragon is not just for the sports fanatics.

The pub offers a warm and friendly vibe for everyone throughout the week and provides plenty of entertainment at the weekends, including an in-house DJ, local drag acts, karaoke and live music.

The Green Dragon has been serving the punters of Mansfield for 60 years.

Daniel said: “It’s been a great start and there is so much more to come.

“We have so much planned such as games and events, bingo, darts and pool teams, quizzes and fundraisers for local causes. The pub is really warm and welcoming and we can’t wait to meet even more people when they come to socialise here.”

The pub is part of the Craft Union Pub Company, who were named the Best Community Operator at the 2022 Publican Awards. The company invested £216,000 to breathe new life into the venue.