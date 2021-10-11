A Halloween themed ‘stay and play’ party and social gathering for all ages is being held at the Old Meeting House on Saturday, October 30.

The hub, which meets regularly on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, was formed recently by a Mansfield Woodhouse mum-of-two Helen Vale.

It aims to provide a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to drop-in regularly for support and company in a safe social setting.

Halloween pumpkin

Helen, who is a 31-year-childminder, said: “The community hub Halloween party will hopefully bring together people of different ages, including children and their families, as well as the elderly and people from the Hungarian and Romanian communities.

“It would be a great if people could share the date, so that we can invite as many people as possible.”

Mansfield Old Meeting House

During the session, from 10-12 noon, there will be Halloween themed activities for the youngster (tickets are £2.50 per child for activities).

For the older people, there will be tea, coffee tea, freshly made homemade cakes and Halloween snacks in return for a small donation to the Old Meeting House.

Helen added “If the children or anyone wants to dress up in fun Halloween costumes, that is great, but it is not necessary, not everyone likes dressing up!

"We are providing messy play, arts and craft activities for the children, but it’s also a chance for the adults to chat. If they want to join in with crafts, they can too.

To find out more, ring Helen on 0754 383 7193, email [email protected] or go to @togethermansfield.com on Facebook