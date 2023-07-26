News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield community groups share in £130,000 cost of living grants

Dozens of community groups helping struggling residents in the Mansfield area are set to share in almost £130,000 worth of cost of living grants.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST

As part of Nottinghamshire Council’s local communities fund, two types of cost-of-living grants were available to groups helping those struggling to buy nutritious food to help improve health and wellbeing, or who were in need of a contribution towards their own rising energy bills to help keep centres and halls open.

Coun John Cottee, council cabinet member for communities, said: “We are proud to continue to offer these grants, given that community groups, voluntary organisations and parish councils do so much to help communities thrive.

“Many people are still struggling with living costs, plus we know many groups themselves need a helping hand towards high energy bills.”

The Tin Hat Centre in Selston.The Tin Hat Centre in Selston.
The Tin Hat Centre in Selston.
A third round of community cost of living grants is due to open later this autumn.

The 35 groups to have benefittd across Nottinghamshire include The Tin Hat Centre in Selston, which was awarded £5,000 towards a new community garden which will offer a space for people to come together, grow fresh fruits and vegetables, learn gardening skills, provide an educational space for younger people as well as growing food for the centre’s food bank and café which offers free meals and cooking sessions.

Mansfield-based Family Action also received a total of £24,295 towards its support for five separate food clubs which include Bellamy, A Place to Call Our Own, Crescent Primary School, Mansfield Woodhouse and Oak Tree.

All five clubs aim to help vulnerable and low-income families by offering advice and tips on cooking on a budget, food preparation skills, eating healthily, cooking as a family, planning a personal budget and more.

As part of the council’s investment in cost of living help and support, the benefits team has been expanded to offer a full range of cost of living advice, information and guidance.

A free, face-to-face advice session with a benefits adviser at Trowell Court Community Centre, Mansfield, is now being held fortnightly on Wednesdays, from 9.30am to 11.30am. These are drop-in sessions, so no need to book.

