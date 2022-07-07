West Nottinghamshire College students Jack Bond, Kane Swain, Yestin Price, Branan Brown and Maddie Esswood, turned an old, damaged Jokisch and Hahn upright piano into a stylish coat rail and boot store, and crafted a custom-made drinks cabinet out of a vintage Allison small grand piano.

Carpentry and joinery students Kane, Jack and Yestin painstakingly dismantled both instruments before giving them a radical transformation and customising them with practical and stylish accessories.

Restoration of the upright piano started before the Covid-19 pandemic, when wood occupations technician Ian Bradford tasked a group of then-students with breathing new life into the instrument as part of a project by the construction department’s learning company – a college enterprise designed to equip learners with industry-relevant skills to prepare them for their future careers.

Proudly showing off the drinks cabinet and combined coat rail and boot store made out of vintage pianos are Ian Bradford, Maddie Esswood and Jack Bond.

Their efforts were halted during the various lockdowns, when students had to be taught online – so a handpicked group from this year’s cohort took up where they left off, supported by Ian and colleagues Reece Pridmore, Jordan Harrison and Dave Cope.

Several months later, while the refurbishment was still in progress, the department was asked to re-purpose a small grand piano – known as a boudoir grand – into a drinks cabinet, which they began working on last September.

Ian, who oversaw the restoration projects, said: “Although the pianos were in pretty poor condition, we immediately recognised their potential. The students worked extremely hard to dismantle them without causing damage, sympathetically removing the parts that were no longer needed, before carefully re-assembling them and applying the new finishes to create two truly unique, beautiful pieces of furniture.

“They’ve used the skills gained at college to completely re-imagine two proud, old instruments that have their own history and story while retaining their individual character. They should feel very proud of what they’ve achieved.”

The coat rail and boot store features brass hooks, a storage compartment and umbrella-holder.

Jack, who studies the Intermediate Certificate in Site Carpentry, said: “It’s very rewarding to see the pianos go from looking past their best to looking as lovely as they do now. I like making stuff – that’s why I chose to get involved in these projects. Knowing the owners will appreciate them brings an extra level of satisfaction.”

Maddie, a Level 2 Diploma in Property Maintenance student who works as an apprentice technician at the college, said: “It’s been amazing to do this and I’ve learnt such a lot – not just about restoring the pianos but finding out more about the stories behind them. We’re doing more than just learning things in lessons – we’re getting involved in community projects, which is fantastic.”

Beginners’ Diploma in Carpentry and Joinery student, Kane, said: “It was good to learn to use new tools and machinery. We took a lot of pride in what we were doing and I’d say the results are pretty much perfect. Hopefully they’ll last a long time.”

The custom-made drinks cabinet boasts shelving, a wine rack, glass-holders, bottle opener and contemporary lighting.

The Jokisch and Hahn piano-turned-coat rail and boot store is available to purchase at a minimum price of £300. The proceeds will help fund future restoration projects at the college.