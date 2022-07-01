Mansfield college students teach Kirkby school pupils how to play goalball

Level 2 CIMSPA and A-Level sports science students coached the Year 5 youngsters in goalball, a sport which was invented in 1946 to help rehabilitate veterans who had lost their sight in the Second World War.

Games took place in the college’s sports hall at the Derby Road campus where the schoolchildren were blindfolded and coached by the students, who explained the rules of the specialised game.

The group of 12 children worked with the trainee coaches and Goalball UK’s children’s and young people’s officer Stephen Newey and learnt to safely compete and adhere to the game’s rules.

Pupils from Greenwood Primary with sports students and Goalball UK's Stephen Newey

They were challenged to roll a basketball sized ball with bells inside, over the opponent’s goal line. Opponents had to listen for the oncoming ball and attempt to block it with their bodies in a lying down position.

Student Joel Baines, 17, said: “The groups worked really well together and had a lot of fun. It has really helped us as a class to learn to set up sporting activities for this particular age group and get them used to enjoying a competitive sport.”

Sports studies teacher Jade Burke said: “Our students were able to gain valuable experience working within a disability sport and developed their knowledge and understanding of how to officiate with confidence.

The aim was to get the ball over the opponent's line

“Greenwood Primary really enjoyed the session and teachers commented on how children, who would not normally participate, took great enjoyment from this unique sport.”