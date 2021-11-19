Mansfield college students set up Christmas stall

Improving customer service and finance skills while serving-up some early festive joy has been the theme for foundation studies learners at West Nottinghamshire College.

By Shelley Marriott
Friday, 19th November 2021, 12:30 pm

That’s because they’ve been busy selling Christmas gifts, toiletries, bags, clothes, cuddly toys and more through their business enterprise called Reloved.

The group have been collecting kind donations and upcycling some of this stock.

Rachel Gardner, foundation studies teacher, said: “The point of this enterprise is to teach the students those all important customer service skills which will benefit them in the future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Principal Andrew Cropley picked up a few bargains on the market stall

“Selling the products and meeting customers will be providing them that real-life work experience. All money collected will be going to an animal charity of our students’ choice.”

Read More

Read More
Sherwood Climate Action Team recognised in esteemed health awards

So far the students have raised £70.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

MansfieldChad