Mansfield college students set up Christmas stall
Improving customer service and finance skills while serving-up some early festive joy has been the theme for foundation studies learners at West Nottinghamshire College.
That’s because they’ve been busy selling Christmas gifts, toiletries, bags, clothes, cuddly toys and more through their business enterprise called Reloved.
The group have been collecting kind donations and upcycling some of this stock.
Rachel Gardner, foundation studies teacher, said: “The point of this enterprise is to teach the students those all important customer service skills which will benefit them in the future.
“Selling the products and meeting customers will be providing them that real-life work experience. All money collected will be going to an animal charity of our students’ choice.”
So far the students have raised £70.
