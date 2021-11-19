That’s because they’ve been busy selling Christmas gifts, toiletries, bags, clothes, cuddly toys and more through their business enterprise called Reloved.

The group have been collecting kind donations and upcycling some of this stock.

Rachel Gardner, foundation studies teacher, said: “The point of this enterprise is to teach the students those all important customer service skills which will benefit them in the future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Principal Andrew Cropley picked up a few bargains on the market stall

“Selling the products and meeting customers will be providing them that real-life work experience. All money collected will be going to an animal charity of our students’ choice.”

So far the students have raised £70.