Mansfield college students praised for their fundraising efforts for the Royal British Legion

Two UPS students Kiril Voitiukevicius and Josh Morgan worked alongside the Royal British Legion (RBL) for two weeks of fundraising, raising more than £17,000 for the poppy appeal by joining members of the RBL selling poppies and other Remembrance Day memorabilia.

Josh, 18, from Kirkby, is currently applying for the Royal Air Force and as soon as his course finishes he’s looking forward to enlisting and studying to be a pilot.

He said: “The fundraising was something that we wanted to do and for the first two weeks in November we were at the Tesco store, with the card machines and collection tins helping the other members to sell the 2021 pin badges, the RBL 100 year celebration ones and the VE Day 75th anniversary badges.”

Kiril (left) and Josh (right) with principal Andrew Cropley

College principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley met with Josh, Kiril and their classmates at their military foot drill lesson and presented the duo with certificates of achievement.

Andrew said: “For a whole college to raise £17,000 would be quite some achievement, so for two young men working off their own motivation and in their own time is quite simply extraordinary. I am so proud and you should be so proud of yourselves too and I wanted to congratulate you whole-heartedly and personally by presenting you with these certificates.”