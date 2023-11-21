Mansfield college students 'praise' helpful industry experience as part of course

Mansfield barbering students praise “helpful” industry experience in the town centre as part of West Nottinghamshire College’s work placement opportunities.

Work placements are a key part of many students’ college experience at West Nottinghamshire College on Derby Road.

Jessica Copestake, hair and beauty work placement engagement advisor, is keen to inform employers from across the community how “beneficial” placements can be to students seeking industry experience.

She said: “Work placements are vital for students to take their skills and knowledge into the workplace.

Eleele Evans at Moon's Barber Shop.

“Students are able to complete their work experiences with local employers to gain an insight into the world of work.”

If employers are interested in knowing more about the scheme, they are advised to email [email protected] or call 01623 900616.

Charlie Hammond, a former level two intermediate certificate in barbering student, completed her work placement at Moon’s Barber Shop, Bridge Street, Mansfield, in October.

She said: “I have really enjoyed doing my work placement at Moon’s Barbers, everyone was so kind and helpful and I have learnt so many new things.

Eleele Evans carrying out her work placement at Moon's Barber Shop in Mansfield.

“Thank you to everyone that works there.”

Student Eleele Evans, a current level two barbering student, is also completing her work placement at Moon’s Barber Shop this month.

Eleele said: “Starting work placement at Moon’s has really helped me progress in college as it has shown me how the working world works.

“The staff are lovely and make sure that I have plenty of jobs to keep me busy, but they also make sure I have a fun day, too.

“The thing I most enjoy about my work experience is being able to interact with the customers when they come in and when they leave.

“Work placement is amazing, and I’m so glad my college can offer this.”

Steffie Crook, owner of the Mansfield barbers, said: “The work placement program has been a great insight for future barbers to see what it’s like in a real traditional barbershop.

“Teaching high standards and work etiquette from the beginning.

“Plus it’s been a great help to the shop having an extra pair of hands to help us in the workplace.