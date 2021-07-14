Courtesy of four chefs on the Level 3 Professional Cookery course and three front of house students on the Level 3 Hospitality Supervision and Management programme, diners enjoyed the delights of a classic British menu.

Chefs Mo Attiya, Annabelle Pye, Aidan Kemp and Luke Taylor welcomed their parents and the college’s principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley to the fine dining event, which was a small, tailored party in keeping with the Covid-19 regulations for gathering indoors.

Mo, 39, who settled in the UK 12 years ago after leaving Egypt, said: “English is not my first language, but our tutors have really developed me and they’ve really gone that extra mile during lockdown.

“I came to the UK seeking a better life and I’m loving learning as a mature student. My dream now is to own my own small restaurant.”

Meanwhile, Level 3 Hospitality Supervision students Rebecca Stoica, Ellie-Mae Robinson and Klaudia Adasiak, all aged 17, welcomed diners with their well-honed front of house skills with gin cocktails and a summer-themed floral decorated restaurant.

Klaudia said: “We all came up with some ideas which represented summer to give the restaurant a cheerful, seasonal vibe. We’ll be serving up a gin of the day which will include orange flavours with grenadine and there will be some mocktails too.”

Ellie-Mae said: “We love meeting people on our course. It forces you to find your confidence and communicate well and pushes you out of your comfort zone. I’ve really developed this side of my character.”

Principal Andrew Cropley said: “I really enjoyed the joyous and sumptuous graduation dinner which was planned, prepared and served by our catering students.

“This group has clearly developed their confidence and self-esteem, which will prepare them well for the job opportunities in the industry which are ahead of them.”