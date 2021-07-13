BREAKING: Vehicle smashes into entrance of Sutton's King's Mill Hospital

A vehicle has driven into the entrance of the busy hospital

A vehicle is said to have smashed into the entrance of the Sutton hospital at approximately 4pm this afternoon.

A witness has described an SUV-type vehicle having considerable damage to its front end after it looks to have crashed through the entrance to the hospital.

Martin and Rachel Puddifer were visiting a relative in hospital when they saw the aftermath of the collision.

Martin said: “We saw a commotion in the entrance foyer and noticed the car with considerable damage to its front end, and smashed glass everywhere.

"There was glass all over the entrance and staff were doing their best to divert visitors away whilst emergency services dealt with it.”

Emergency services are currently in attendance and have been approached for comment.

We will update this breaking news story when we get more information.

